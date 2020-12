STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, James Bouknight added 20 points and UConn rolled past DePaul 82-61 on Wednesday night for its first Big East Conference win. Josh Carlton added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for UConn. R.J. Cole added six assists. Darious Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons. Nick Ongenda added 13 points. Pauly Paulicap had three blocks.