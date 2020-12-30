Missouri gets $10 million gift for indoor football facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received an anonymous $10 million gift to help fund an indoor football practice facility. The gift comes less than a month after the Board of Curators approved a study for construction of the new practice area. Missouri is the only member of the Southeastern Conference that doesn’t have a 120-yard indoor practice facility. It would replace the Devine Pavilion, which has only a 70-yard field. Athletic Director Jim Sterk said Tuesday that after the facility is built, other athletic programs, such as softball, baseball and women’s soccer will use the Devine Pavilion to practice year round.