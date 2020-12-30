More than 269,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX/WGEM) — According to Gov. JB Pritzker's office, 108,225 doses of Pfizer and 161,400 doses of Moderna have been delivered.

These numbers do not include doses delivered directly to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). Starting last week, our federal partners are delivering doses directly to Local Health Departments (LHDs) and providers (like hospitals with appropriate storage capabilities). These doses are not going to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).