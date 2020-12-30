NYC public relations impresario Howard Rubenstein dies at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City public relations veteran Howard Rubenstein has died at age 88. Rubenstein polished and protected the images of New York celebrities and power brokers from George Steinbrenner to Donald Trump for more than 50 years. Rubenstein worked with Trump during the future president’s highly publicized divorce from Ivana Trump in 1990. His son says Rubenstein died Tuesday at home “in peace and in no pain.” Clients included the Metropolitan Opera, the Archdiocese of New York, media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the late Yankees owner Steinbrenner.