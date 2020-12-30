Sergeant who alleged Joliet police misconduct indicted

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A Kendall County grand jury has indicted a Joliet police sergeant on four counts of official misconduct for accessing the video of an arrested man’s fatal overdose. Tuesday’s indictment of Sgt. Javier Esqueda alleges he used a laptop in his squad car to view a video of Eric Lurry’s death. The 37-year-old Lurry died in January while riding in a police vehicle after he was arrested during an alleged drug deal. The Will County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident due to heroin, fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. Esqueda released video showing officers slapping Lurry prior to his death. Prosecutors determined there was no police misconduct.