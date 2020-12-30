Some Slick Spots Through The Day

We are starting off our Wednesday morning with some lingering rain showers. Some snow may mix in with the showers or a brief period of just snow, possibly leading to a dusting. Major roads/heavily traveled roads are pretty decent this morning, but side roads, sidewalks, driveways are slick. So be sure to drive with caution and expect slick spots. By the afternoon, the precipitation should be done but we'll still be rather cloudy. As for temperatures, daytime highs will actually occur during the morning hours. A cold front is moving through in the morning which will drop temperatures into the low 30s for the rest of the day. By tonight, we'll see some of the clouds move out but not completely. It will be cold though, with lows in the teens to low 20s. That means any ice or snow that melts will re-freeze.

Thursday will bring us a break in the action. It will be a dry day, but partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. What we'll be waiting for next is a low pressure system down by Texas and Mexico to start moving northward. That system will bring us the chance of more wintry precipitation by very early Friday morning.

Wednesday's Weather Word of The Day is: Black ice. This is what we will experience Wednesday and possibly Friday.