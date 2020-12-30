Tracking More Wintry Weather

After an active weather day on Tuesday, calmer conditions prevailed across the Tri-States Wednesday. This is thanks to a high pressure system moving in behind the cold front, which will allow temperatures to sink into the low 20's and teens overnight tonight. The next system to approach the Tri-States will start moving in on New Year's Eve. Thursday will start out with some sunshine, especially in Northern counties. However, more clouds will move in during the afternoon and precipitation will move in after midnight. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid 30's. The precipitation will start as light snow and sleet, but will quickly transition to freezing rain. Ice accumulations could approach a quarter of an inch over much of the Tri-States, along with some light snow accumulations in Northern Counties. The precipitation will transition to regular rain as temperatures warm slightly Friday afternoon.

Another weak system will move through on Saturday which will bring another quick shot of snow showers to the region. Light accumulations are possible. Into the second half of the weekend high pressure will move back in which will lead to several days in a row of more calm weather conditions than this past week. Highs will also return to above average levels for the first full week of 2021.