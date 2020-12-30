UK okays ‘vaccine for the world’; extends time between doses

LONDON (AP) — Britain has authorized an easy-to-handle coronavirus vaccine and decided to stretch out the time between doses to allow more people to get some level of protection faster as infections surge.

The first greenlight Wednesday for the shot dubbed the “vaccine for the world” brought a measure of hope that the pandemic could be brought under control.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca is expected to be relied on in many countries because of its low cost and the fact that it can be kept in refrigerators rather than at the ultra-cold or freezer temperatures some other vaccines require.

By DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER

Associated Press