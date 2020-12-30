WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 29) Hannibal’s Quentin Hamner Resigns As Pirates Head Football Coach And Lady Hawks Of QU Prepare To Return To The GLVC Hardwood On January 5

After weeks of speculation and rumors, now the truth can finally be told. Hannibal head coach Quentin Hamner is stepping down from his post after 2 seasons at the helm of the program. Those 2 seasons were also marked with "off the field" problems for Hamner that led Pirate fans searching for answers. We'll have the latest on Hamner's decision to step away from his post at HHS.

While head coach JD Gravina and the Leathernecks of Western return to the women's college hardwood on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Macomb, the Lady Hawks of Quincy University have a week to prepare before for their first GLVC basketball game after the Christmas break. WGEM's Richard Denson will have the latest from Pepsi Arena as he goes 1-On-1 with QU head coach Jeni Garber.