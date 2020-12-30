WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Dec. 28) Part II Monroe City Panthers Return To The Gym On Monday After Christmas Break

The Panthers of Monroe City returned to the gym on Monday after their one week Christmas break came to a close. MCHS hit the hardwood at 10:00 a.m. ready to get back in playing shape.

The (6-1) squad, now ranked third in the Missouri Coaches poll in Class 3, will head to Clopton next week for tournament action. The Panthers are slated to take on the Owls from Silex on Tuesday in opening round play.

With game preparation for that contest slated to start over the weekend, MCHS senior forward Logan Buhlig and junior guard Joshua Talton took timeout after drills to offer their thoughts on just being back in on the court preparing for their next challenge in the prep basketball ranks in the "Show Me State."