Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:22 am
3:13 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - McDonough

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

McDonough County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle ending early today.

* WHERE…Buchanan, Benton and Iowa Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be very slick due to snow covered, and ice
covered roads. The hazardous travel could impact the Wednesday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wgemweather

Skip to content