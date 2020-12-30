Winter Weather Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Freezing Drizzle ending early today.
* WHERE…Buchanan, Benton and Iowa Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel may be very slick due to snow covered, and ice
covered roads. The hazardous travel could impact the Wednesday
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&