2021 to get off to a slick start as winter storm arrives

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Forecasters are predicting a snowy, icy start to the new year across a large swath of Kansas and Missouri. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Blair said the wintry mix will head northward into the two states from Oklahoma and Arkansas in the early morning hours Friday. Much of the area is under either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory. The worst of the weather will stretch from east central and northeast Kansas into northwest and central Missouri. More than a quarter inch of ice could coat surfaces in some areas, and snowfall accumulations will range from 2 to 4 inches.