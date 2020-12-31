Authorities say woman killed her mother, children, self

ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old woman fatally shot her mother and three children then turned the gun on herself at their home in western Arkansas on Christmas Day. Pope County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rodney McNeese told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that investigators believe Jaquita Chase killed 61-year-old Patricia Patrick; 12-year-old Abigail Heflin; 10-year-old Levenah Countryman; and 7-year-old Danielle Collins. Their bodies were found by a family member on Friday afternoon in the home in Atkins, about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. McNeese told The Associated Press on Thursday that investigators have not determined a motive in the slayings.