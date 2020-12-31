Auto body shops see an increase after winter weather

QUINCY (WGEM) -- According to local auto body shops, the winter weather conditions have caused an influx in customers.

Jason Riley is a body man Hilbing Autobody, that specialized in complete body repairs. He said once the snow and ice hits he completes tons of collision repairs.

"I'm replacing the rear bumper on this vehicle that was hit, by another car. Changing out the pieces onto the new bumper that we have over here."

Riley said it has taken him four days to repair the damage.

"On the drivers side it was bent in, there was a dent on the quarter panel there, that needed to be repaired. Got that all repaired and then on the tailgate where it was hit to."

Craig Hilbing is the owner of Hilbing Autobody, he said when the winter weather hits, they start to see more cars.

"Well, I mean with the snow and ice and stuff like that we’ve been seeing a lot of people sliding off the road, sliding through intersections," he said. "Not being able to stop and hitting somebody else or maybe possibly sliding hitting a guard-rail and something like that."

Hilbing said they are prepared to get busier if the weather gets worse.

"So we just need to be ready for that, fully staffed. Have multiple estimators here so that people don't have to wait and can get taken care of," he said.

To contact Hilbing Autobody call (217) 222-0197.