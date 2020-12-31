Blessing Hospital Express Clinic opening soon

The Blessing Express Clinic will open at 8 a.m. on January 4th, according to Blessing Health System officials.

The express clinic is located in the former Sears Auto Center at the Quincy Mall at 420 N. 34th Street.

The clinic will see patients with upper respiratory issues, and provide COVID-19 testing by appointment.



Appointments for the express clinic can be made starting on January 4th by calling 217-277-3504.

Blessing's Flu-Like Illness Screening Center will close for good at 2 p.m. on January 3rd.