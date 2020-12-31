Chiefs to start Henne against Herbert, Chargers on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Herbert had just turned 10 years old when Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne was drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Think that’s wild? The Chargers QB was still in high school the previous time Henne started a game. It will be quite the matchup on Sunday when the 22-year-old Herbert, who has surpassed just about everyone’s expectations during a breakout rookie season, starts for the Chargers in Kansas City. Opposite him will be the 35-year-old Henne, who gets the nod as the Chiefs rest their starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured.