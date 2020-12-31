COVID-19 toll linked to Belgian party for elderly hits 27

BRUSSELS (AP) — The death toll of a virus outbreak in a care home linked to a Saint Nicolas party for the elderly last month has reached 27. The Mol care center in northern Belgium had organized a Dec. 4 visit of beloved saint who usually spreads mirth and presents, but there are chances that the enactor could have been a super spreader of COVID-19 unbeknownst to himself. The municipality said on New Year’s Eve that in a 27th person had died but that the outbreak was finally stabilizing. Belgium, a nation of 11.5 million, has been badly hit by the pandemic with 19,441 deaths so far, many of them in care homes.