COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues for Northeast Missouri pharmacies

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- The vaccine roll out continues in Northeast Missouri with healthcare workers outside of hospitals and long-term care facilities starting to get their shots.

Grand Pharmacy staff in Hannibal said 10 employees have gotten the vaccine over the past week from Hannibal Regional Hospital.

They reported typical and expected side effects such as minor headache, sore arm and slight agitation at injection site.

They said for them getting the shot means keeping patients safe.

"Potentially carrying the virus from one patient to the next, and then as we get those higher risk people hopefully in the near future vaccinated, hopefully we'll see the number of hospitalizations drop," said Grand Pharmacy Pharmacist Greg Gilmore.

He said long term they're hoping to get the ability to actually give the vaccine as well.