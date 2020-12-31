Family displaced after kitchen fire

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- A Palmyra family had to stay with relatives New Year's Eve night after a fire at their home Thursday.



Palmyra Fire Protection District Chief Gary Crane said three trucks and seven firefighters responded to the scene at 213 West Olive Street after getting the call at 3:38 p.m.

Once there, Crane said they found a grease fire had gotten out of control in the kitchen.

While they were able to put the flames out in about five minutes, Crane said it took another hour and a half to clear the smoke out of the house.

He said the fire caused smoke damage throughout the home, and their efforts to put it out, caused water damage in the kitchen.

No one was hurt, but the family is not able to stay in their home right now.