Holmes, No. 20 Indiana women lock down Illinois 79-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 points, Grace Berger added 15 and No. 20 Indiana beat Illinois 79-56 for its 11th straight win in the series dating to 2014. Indiana scored 23 points in the first quarter and held Illinois to 20 first-half points. Holmes scored 12 points in the first half as Indiana led by 22 points. Indiana’s defense entered ranked 13th in the nation, allowing just 52.3 points per game. The Hoosiers scored 23 points off 25 Illinois turnovers, and had a 42-28 advantage for points in the paint. Kennedi Myles had 15 points and nine rebounds for Illinois.