Hospital Report: December 31, 2020

Hospital Report: December 31, 2020New
DEATHS
Shon Easley, 62, of Kankakee, Illinois, formerly of Quincy, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 7:12 am in his home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home IS in charge of the arrangements.
Linda Mae Bowen, 65, of Quincy, passed away at 4:11 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. The family will host services at a later date with O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
BIRTHS
BLESSING HOSPITAL
Andrew and Brooke Miller of Ursa, Illinois had a boy.
Joe and Tisha Thomas of Quincy had a girl.
HANNIBAL REGIONAL
None.