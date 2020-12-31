Hospital Report: December 31, 2020

DEATHS

Shon Easley, 62, of Kankakee, Illinois, formerly of Quincy, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 7:12 am in his home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home IS in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Mae Bowen, 65, of Quincy, passed away at 4:11 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. The family will host services at a later date with O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Andrew and Brooke Miller of Ursa, Illinois had a boy.

Joe and Tisha Thomas of Quincy had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.