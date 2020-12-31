Ice Storm Warning from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Ice Storm Warning from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch, and ice accumulations of three tenths to four
tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
