Ice Storm Warning from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch, and ice accumulations of three tenths to four

tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com

&&