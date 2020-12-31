Ice Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Ice Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Schuyler County
…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches, and ice accumulations of two tenths to four
tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Peoria, Marshall, Fulton and Schuyler Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
&&