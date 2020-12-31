Ice Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches, and ice accumulations of two tenths to four

tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Peoria, Marshall, Fulton and Schuyler Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com

&&