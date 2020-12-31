Impactful Winter Storm to Kick off the New Year

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for Lee (IA), Hancock, Schuyler and McDonough (IL) and Scotland and Clark County (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Ice Storm Warning will be in effect from 3am Friday through 6pm Friday for Schuyler County (IL). It will also be in effect for Scott County (IL) from 3am to 6pm. Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from12am Friday to 3pm Friday for Monroe and Ralls (MO) and Pike County (IL). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 3am Friday to 9pm Friday for Adams and Brown (IL), Knox, Lewis, Marion and Shelby (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A significant winter storm will welcome in the New Year to the Tri-States on Friday. A low pressure system is moving North from the Southern Plains and will spread precipitation across the area during the first hours of 2021. Precipitation will likely start as snow and sleet, but should quickly transition to freezing rain. Temperatures will slowly warm through the day Friday to near the freezing mark. Places that go above freezing will see a transition to regular rain. Some areas, especially in Northern counties, may remain in frozen precipitation for much of the day. As New Year's Day comes to a close, precipitation will change back over to snow. This will mean that any ice accumulations will have a coating of snow overtop, making it hard to see. Most areas can expect to see a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet, and up to a quarter of an inch of ice. The potential exists for more significant ice accumulations should temperatures remain cooler than currently forecast. Winds will also be gusty at times, so the gusts combined with the weight of snow and ice may cause some small tree branches to snap and could cause power issues.

Key Points:

The wintry mix will start overnight tonight. If headed out to a small New Year's Eve gathering, leave by 2AM to get ahead of the weather. Charge electronic devices and make sure flashlights are handy and ready to be used. The ice combined with the gusty winds may cause isolated power outages. Much of the Tri-States will see slick roads for most of the day Friday, even areas that manage to change back to regular rain. It is probably best to stay home if possible.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and another quick shot of a coating to an inch of snowfall before temperatures start a warming trend into next week.