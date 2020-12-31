Judge: 4,000 voters can’t be blocked based on address data

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge says more than 4,000 people in one Georgia county can’t be stopped from voting in the state’s high-stakes Senate runoffs just because they filed paperwork to change their address. U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner ruled Wednesday that election officials in Muscogee County, which includes Columbus, must have other evidence that voters whose registrations are being challenged are ineligible to vote. Texas-based conservative group True The Vote said earlier this month that it was coordinating voter challenges in all 159 Georgia counties. The judge’s order specifically targets Muscogee County, where local election officials had found probable cause to challenge the registration of more than 4,000 voters based on questions about their residency.