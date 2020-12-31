Last of singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas; Phyllis, 89

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s has died. Phyllis McGuire was 89. The lead singer and younger sister of Dorothy and Christine McGuire died on Tuesday at her estate in Las Vegas. A cause of death has not been released. Known for their sweet harmonies and identical outfits and hairdos, the McGuire Sisters earned six gold records for hits including 1954′s “Sincerely” and 1957′s “Sugartime.” The group performed for five presidents and Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. They were inducted into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1994.