Mountain bike park construction continues

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy Park District's new All-American Mountain Bike Park is seeing some progress.

The project is apart of the 2021 Recreational Programming Agenda.

Park officials say the goal is to give back to the community since the pandemic put a lot of strain on park users.

The lead engineer, Travis Merrill, said with the help of the Quincy Mountain Bike Group the construction is moving quicker than planned.

“We have an extremely energetic crew working with us we’re so excited. And we’re working the weather as best as we can. Obviously, we’ve already started and we look forward to having something to ride, hopefully by summertime. But of course, it’s going to take a little while longer than that to get the park completely finished," he said.

Merrill said there is still work to be done.

“We’ve gotten started as you can see, we have got the first roll-in structure almost built. We’ve got some caution tape there, so we ask that people stay off of it," he said. "But we do have our first load of dirt in here and as soon as the weather starts cooperating with us we’ll start working with that.”

For more information on how to help with construction contact the Quincy Park District at (217) 223-7703.

Related: Mountain bike park coming to Quincy