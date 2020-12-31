NDSU looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

North Dakota State (2-6, 2-1) vs. Western Illinois (2-5, 0-0)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. North Dakota State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Leathernecks. Western Illinois’ last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2018, an 82-74 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Illinois’ Will Carius, Rod Johnson Jr. and Anthony Jones have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Leathernecks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Justin Brookens has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Western Illinois is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

COLD SPELL: North Dakota State has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois is ranked first among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Leathernecks have averaged 14.9 offensive boards per game.

