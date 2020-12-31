Northeast Missouri braces for potential New Years ice storm

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Many of us might be ringing in the new year by scraping ice off our windshields and walkways New Years Day morning.

This as a wintery mix threatens to move into our viewing area New Years Day early morning.

The storm is supposed to leave a layer of ice over everything to start off the new year.

Canton road crews will be treating roads in Canton in an effort to keep them safe for people out on the roads overnight, but for some, they're trying to get back home before the storm hits.

"I wanna get there before it starts they said it was supposed to get really bad at midnight, freezing rain, snow, fun stuff," joked Kristine Fulton of

Steffenville, Missouri.

She said when she heard storms were on the way, she drove to Canton to get groceries for the weekend to avoid having to drive in bad conditions.

"I got full time four wheel drive but I don't want to test it," laughed Fulton, "I wanna be safe."

Mayor Jarrod Phillips of Canton, Missouri said they had their street crews resting up ahead of the long new years day shifts.

"Public works crew will start out in the overnight hours, keeping an eye on our hills and some of our overpasses and stuff," said Phillips.

He said as the storm moves in overnight, it's important that people are aware and make plans so they don't get caught in the ice.

"It's important we want to encourage people to be cautious tonight as they may be leaving celebrations at individuals homes and stuff, of course you don't want to see drinking and driving but add bad weather on top of it and it could be a bad situation," said Phillips.

For Fulton, she said having an accident isn't the way you want to ring in a new year.

"I hope a lot of people are safe, don't go out to a bunch of parties and wait until after midnight and say 'oh I gotta go home', because you might not make it there/ we want everyone to be safe and get home safe," said Fulton.

Elsewhere, road crews in Hannibal said they treated most of the city streets with brine ahead of the storm.

They said assuming the storm starts out with sleet or snow, and temperatures fall below negative 10 degrees, the brine should stay effective.