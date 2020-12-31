Packers seek top seed in NFC, Bears try to make playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers will try to clinch the conference’s top seed when they visit the Chicago Bears to close the regular season. The Packers come in on a five-game winning streak. They can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win or tie against Chicago, or a loss or tie by Seattle against San Francisco. The Bears would make the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three seasons with a win. They can also make it with a loss if the Arizona Cardinals drop their road game against the Los Angeles Rams. And if both games end in ties, Chicago would be in the playoffs.