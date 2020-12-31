Police cracking down on New Year’s Eve drunk driving

It's New Year's Eve, which is typically one of the biggest party days of the year as everyone rings in a new year.

But, once again health officials are urging everyone celebrate smart and avoid large gatherings during the pandemic.

Local law enforcement said they will be busy working to keep everyone safe who those who choose to go and celebrate

Palmyra Police urge everyone to not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.

They said if you are drinking it's best to pick a designated driver or find a safe place to stay ahead of time.

Chief Eddie Bogue said extra patrols will be out tonight looking out for drunk drivers and for those who are caught there are serious consequences.

“It’s a very deep hole that you have to dig yourself out of because you lose your license typically for a year," Bogue said. "So being able to get your license back and figuring out how to get to work when you don’t have a license. Then if you drive with a suspended license you’re digging yourself deeper in that hole.”

Police add that drivers can also be financially responsible if they cause a crash under the influence.

The weather may also become a factor this year as well.

Police said have an ice scraper on hand because they see crashes every year where ice is blocking windshields or snow on top of cars.



Chief Eddie Bogue said you also need to take it slow and pay attention because even the experienced drivers can get into trouble on the roads.

“You need to consciously tell yourself the roads are not dry," Bogue said. "Even I have trouble sometimes. You know you see the snow or ice on the road and you think it’s normal. You have to always be careful and slow down and drive extra slow. Give yourself extra time.”

Officers said to leave early for your destination so you don’t have to rush and be sure to check the weather before you leave home, so you know what conditions you’re driving into.

According to AAA , the odds of getting in a car accident on New Year’s Eve skyrockets because there are more drunk drivers on the road.



They say during the holidays, more drivers are alcohol impaired because of the parties.



AAA said more pedestrians are killed on New Year’s Day than any other day of the year.