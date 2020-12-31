Putin wishes Russians brighter New Year, ‘return to normal’

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is wishing Russians a brighter new year as he praises the nation for its courage and resilience amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a televised address broadcast just before the stroke of midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones, he says that a year ago “no one could imagine the challenges that we would face.” Russia has recorded more than 3 million confirmed infections and over 100,000 deaths, according to government figures. Russia has faced a massive resurgence of cases in the fall, with numbers of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths significantly exceeding those reported in the spring.