QU Hawks basketball team ready for the new year

As we prepare to turn the page on 2020, The Hawks of Quincy University are hoping to "flip the script" in a big way as it pertains to their win-loss record.

Currently, the Hawks sit at 1-5 overall in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, but 3 of the 5 setbacks have been by less than 10 points.

"It was a tough first semester for everybody both dealing with the pandemic," QU Hawks head coach Ryan Hellenthal said. "We had a lot of road games [in] in the first semester. With a young team, we've got to develop some confidence and I think as the semester closed and Christmas came I think you saw us start to develop some confidence."

One of the bright spots for the Hawks has been the play of redshirt senior Tanner Stuckman.

Through the first 6 games, the 6-foot-9 Quincy Notre Dame grad is averaging just over 21 points and 5 rebounds a game.

"We run a really good system," Stuckman said. "We got really, really good players around me this year that the system involves everybody and I'm fortunate enough to play at the top of the key which gets me a lot of looks. I think it's just the system we run and the guys that we have around me really makes me a better player."

Leading the team along with Stuckman is senior Viktor Kovacevic who's averaging over 15 points a game and 5 rebounds. Coach Hellenthal says if the Hawks are hoping to turn the corner, both of those players will need to continue to play well but he also is counting on other members of the squad to step up when tip off time rolls around.

"I think Jamaurie Coakley is coming along," Hellenthal said. "People forget he hasn't played in 2 years so he's starting to figure it out at our level. Jaylen Boyd is another guy who we have a lot of confidence in as a freshman but he's going to have to continue to play well. But at the end of the day, we've got to quit turning the basket over and we've got to make some free throws."

The Hawks want to always keep Pepsi Arena loud whether fans are present or not and Q-U is hoping their energy in practice carries over to game days.