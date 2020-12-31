Quincy road crews gear up for winter weather

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Be careful and cautious on the roads in Quincy, that's the message from the Department of Central Services.

Department of Central Services Assistant Director, John Schafer said tonight their roads crews are preparing for dangerous road conditions in the morning from the winter weather that's expected to come.

"We've already got all of our trucks, got the plows on them, we've already for them all loaded with salt. We'll have them inside tonight so when the guys get here when we call them in, they'll be ready to hit the road," Schafer explained.

He said crews may be out early in the morning removing ice and snow off the road so be mindful of that when you get behind the wheel.

Schafer said they will monitor weather conditions in the morning to determine when they'll send crews out.

He said you can expect to see them as early as 3-a.m. and when you do he says