Tokyo trading closed for holiday, other global indexes mixed

TOKYO (AP) — Trading in Tokyo is closed for the New Year’s holidays, while the handful of bourses that remained open in Asia and Europe is mixed. Benchmarks in France and Britain slipped in early Thursday trading. Trading was closed in Tokyo and South Korea as well as Germany. Australia’s S&P/ASX fell while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite gained. Global markets will be closed New Year’s Day Friday. Focus has been on the continuing vaccine development around the globe, with China’s Sinopharm becoming the latest to release encouraging results. Investors are optimistic about more vaccines gaining approval in coming weeks.