Under fire, France pledges speedier vaccination rollout

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is pledging to pick up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations after being criticized for a glacially slow rollout. French President Emmanuel Macron has also intervened in what is becoming an increasingly sharp debate about the slow start of the country’s vaccination program. Macron used his traditional New Year’s address to the nation on Thursday night to promise that he will personally ensure that the program does not drag its heels unnecessarily. The French leader said he would not allow “an unjustified slowness, for bad reasons, to take root.” Before he spoke, his health minister tweeted that shots would be offered from Monday to health care workers age 50 and over.