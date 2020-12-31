WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Dec. 30) Clark County Prepares To Host The Canton Lady Tigers On The Prep Hardwood In Kahoka Tonight And The Palmyra Panthers Basketball Team Returns To The Gym After Christmas Break

The (3-1) Lady Indians of Clark County will return to action on the prep hardwood at home tonight in Kahoka against the Lady Tigers of Canton. This evening's game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but due to weather and road concerns, the game was postponed and moved back 1 day. WGEM's Richard Denson has a preview and a scouting report as he goes 1-On-1 with Lady Indians head coach John Weaver.

In Palmyra, the Panthers returned to the high school hardwood for the first time this week after taking a few days off for the Christmas holiday. Senior Abe Haerr and his teammates were busy trying to grind their way back into playing shape this morning during workouts that started at 10:00 a.m.

In just six days the "Orange & Black" will return to competition as they tip-off against the Tigers of Scotland County at the Highland Tourney next Tuesday. We'll check in with PHS head coach Ryan Wood for his outlook on how the (4-2) Panthers are shaping up at this point of the season.