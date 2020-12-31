WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Dec. 31) Part I Quincy University Hawks Eager To Ring In The New Year On The GLVC Hardwood This Weekend

The Quincy University Hawks are set to return to action on Sunday afternoon at Pepsi Arena to start off the New Year. Forward Tanner Stuckman and company will play host to (0-3) Indianapolis.

The Hawks have lost their last 4 GLVC games against U-Indy, but the hope to change that narrative in a big way this weekend after a solid week of practice. WGEM's Richard Denson has more details from "The Gem City."