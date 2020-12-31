WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Dec. 31) Part III Iowa Hawkeye Standouts Daviyon Nixon And Alaric Jackson Earn All-American Recognition By The American Football Coaches Association

University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named first-team All-America and senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was also selected as a second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association.

Nixon, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and will forego his senior season, has now earned first-team recognition on four of five All-America teams that are used in determining Consensus All-America status.

The final All-America team (Walter Camp Foundation) will be announced Jan. 7, 2021, as Nixon could become the ninth of Iowa’s 27 consensus All-America selections to be unanimous.

Nixon, the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten led the conference in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Nixon is the only player in the country to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.

Nixon has also earned first-team All-America honors by The Athletic and ESPN.

Jackson, a Detroit, Michigan, native, earns his first All-America honor of his career. He is the fourth Hawkeye (Tyler Linderbaum, Tory Taylor) to earn All-America recognition this season.

Jackson started all eight games at left tackle this season and totaled 42 career starts at left tackle. He played a pivotal role on an Iowa offense that ranked second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed, first downs, fourth down conversions and scoring offense, and third in red zone offense.