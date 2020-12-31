WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 31) Quentin Hamner Offers Insight On Hannibal Football Program As He Prepares To Step Down From His Post As Head Coach With The Pirates

Quentin Hamner is set to resign as head coach of the Hannibal Pirates football program on January 31. After 2 years at the helm of the "Red & Black" on the gridiron, the 39-year-old recently shared the his decision to step away was one of the toughest he's ever had to make his life.

The former Clark County and Keokuk High head coach offered more insight on where he feels the program is right now as HHS prepares to find a new top field general in the weeks ahead.