WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 30) Canton Lady Tigers Post Overtime Win On The Prep Hardwood Over Clark County And Mizzou Falls Against The Tennessee Vols In The SEC

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 30) Canton Lady Tigers Post Overtime Win On The Prep Hardwood Over Clark County And Mizzou Falls Against The Tennessee Vols In The SECUpdated
High School Basketball (Wednesday)
Canton Lady Tigers 61
Clark County 58 (Overtime)
CHS Leaders: Nariah Clay (22 Points)
Teagan Burbridge (15 Points)
Lady Indians: Alexis Ellison (18 Points)
Brooklyn Howe (13 Points)
College Basketball (Wednesday)
Women
Chicago State
Western Illinois PPD/COVID-19
SEC
(7) Tennessee Vols 73
(12) Mizzou 53
Tigers: (SR) Jeremiah Tillman (9 Points/4 Rebs)
(JR) Xavier Pinson (11 Points)
(SR) Mitchell Smith (6 Points/6 Rebs)
UT Vols: Santiago Vescovi (15 Points)