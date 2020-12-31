Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 30) Canton Lady Tigers Post Overtime Win On The Prep Hardwood Over Clark County And Mizzou Falls Against The Tennessee Vols In The SEC

Last updated today at 5:53 am
High School Sports

High School Basketball (Wednesday)

Canton Lady Tigers 61

Clark County 58 (Overtime)

CHS Leaders: Nariah Clay (22 Points)

Teagan Burbridge (15 Points)

Lady Indians: Alexis Ellison (18 Points)

Brooklyn Howe (13 Points)

College Basketball (Wednesday)

Women

Chicago State

Western Illinois PPD/COVID-19

SEC

(7) Tennessee Vols 73

(12) Mizzou 53

Tigers: (SR) Jeremiah Tillman (9 Points/4 Rebs)

(JR) Xavier Pinson (11 Points)

(SR) Mitchell Smith (6 Points/6 Rebs)

UT Vols: Santiago Vescovi (15 Points)

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

