Winter Storm Headed Our Way For Friday

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for Lee (IA), Hancock and McDonough (IL) and Scotland and Clark County (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from12am Friday to 3pm Friday for Monroe and Ralls (MO) and Pike County (IL). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 3am Friday to 9pm Friday for Adams and Brown (IL), Knox, Lewis, Marion and Shelby (MO). Heavy mixed precipitation possible of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Our Thursday will be the calm before the storm. High pressure currently sits over the region and will move east/northeast later in the afternoon. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s. Thursday night, the thick cloud cover will return with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Our main concern though will be on the potential significant winter storm that could impact us here in the Tri-States. A low pressure system near the Texas/Mexico border and will move northward as we head through the day. The Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch were issued due to confidence growing that we could see sleet, ice and snow accumulation. Very early Friday morning (2am/3am) sleet maybe even some snow will start to move into the southern tier of the Tri-States and then spread northward. Before the sleet/snow changes over to freezing rain, we could have about a half inch of sleet/snow. Freezing rain will lead to ice accumulation for the entire area. The southern tier could see that freezing rain switch to rain briefly, but will cooler air spilling in that rain won't last long. As temperatures fall, we'll see our precipitation transition to snow. As of right now here is what we're expecting for accumulation. However, remember this forecast may be tweaked if we start to see a shift in the storm or a change in temperatures:

Potential Ice Accumulation (Numbers could change slightly)

Potential Snow Accumulation (Numbers could chance slightly)

Another factor we have to be concerned about Friday is gusty winds, possibly gusting up to 25-30 mph. This wind could cause small branches to come down. If those branches fall on powerlines, we could have some power outages. Please prepare before the storm gets here, by Friday morning it will be too late. If you are heading to a small New Year's Eve get together, I would try to be home by 2am/3am to be safe. Also if you can, try avoid adventuring out on Friday.