Winter Storm Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM

CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Missouri and west

central-Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and/or ice are expected. Strong winds are also possible. If

travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution. Begin

your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter storm kit

which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and water,

and blankets of extra warm clothing.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the

latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at

traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.

&&