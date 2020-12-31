Winter Storm Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Missouri and west
central-Illinois.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and/or ice are expected. Strong winds are also possible. If
travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution. Begin
your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter storm kit
which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and water,
and blankets of extra warm clothing.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the
latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
&&