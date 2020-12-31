Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total

snow accumulations of up to one inch, sleet accumulations of

between one to two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations up

to around a quarter inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com

