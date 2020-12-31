Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

McDonough County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to

one quarter inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and

north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on a rapid onset of slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact travel all day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&