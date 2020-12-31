Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one quarter inch possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and
north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on a rapid onset of slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact travel all day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
