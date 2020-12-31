Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

4:03 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Scott

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up
to a half inch, sleet accumulations between one and two tenths
of an inch, and ice accumulations between one and two tenths of
an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Illinois.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at
www.gettingaroundillinois.com

