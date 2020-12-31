Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up
to a half inch, sleet accumulations between one and two tenths
of an inch, and ice accumulations between one and two tenths of
an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at
www.gettingaroundillinois.com
&&