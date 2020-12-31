Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of
an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and
north central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the potential for high ice
accumulations across this area. Later forecasts may lead to the
issuance of warnings. Pay attention to later forecasts for more
information.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
