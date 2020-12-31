Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

McDonough County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of

an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and

north central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the potential for high ice

accumulations across this area. Later forecasts may lead to the

issuance of warnings. Pay attention to later forecasts for more

information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&