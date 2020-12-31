Woman, child killed, 2 others wounded at Missouri home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman and child died and two others were injured after an assault at a home in Springfield. Police Lt. Robert Byrne says a suspect was arrested shortly after the assault Thursday afternoon. Byrne says when officers went to the home two girls, ages 7 and 14, came out and said other people were inside. He says the girls appeared to have been stabbed. When officers went into the home, they found the woman and a male child dead. A suspect was arrested a short time later a few blocks away. Further details were not yet available.