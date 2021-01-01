Arkansas and the SEC’s top offense take on No. 12 Missouri

Southeastern Conference plays enters its first full weekend with No. 12 Missouri visiting Arkansas in a nationally televised game on CBS. The Razorbacks opened conference play with a 97-85 victory at Auburn and enter the game with the nation’s 10th-ranked offense at 90.8 points per game. Guards Moses Moody (16.8) and JD Notae (15.0) have led the way for Arkansas, with Notae scoring 19 of his 21 points in the second half to beat the Tigers. Missouri looks to rebound from Wednesday’s 73-53 home loss to No. 7 Tennessee in a meeting of the SEC’s only ranked teams.