Chargers’ Bosa, Allen among 6 starters ruled out vs. Chiefs

COSTA MESA, Calif (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without six starters, including both of their Pro Bowl selections for Sunday’s season finale at Kansas City. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Joey Bosa is out for the second straight week due to a concussion and shin injury. Tight end Hunter Henry will miss his second straight game as he remains on the COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. and safety Rayshawn Jenkins have also been ruled out along with reserve linebacker Malik Jefferson.